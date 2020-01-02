In Loving Memory of Marjorie May Madill (née Keldson)
January 27, 1935 - December 26, 2014
Our dear mother was born in Northern Alberta and grew up on the family homestead. While she loved her Wild Rose Country, she relocated to British Columbia where she met and married Vern in 1955. Together they raised their family of six: Lynn (Bob), Wayne, David (Monique), Arlene, Marvin and Heidi. She instilled some of her adventurous spirit in all of us, whether it was her love of motorcycles, old cars, camping, fishing, snowmobiling, or, to her endless worry, our stints at skydiving, scuba diving, skiing, riding ATV's, improving our aim at Cowboy Action Shooting or taking to the lake to enjoy a good boat ride (fishing or speedboat). Behind her kind and gentle nature, apparently there lived the need for speed we all inherited.
In her later years, she retrained and became a personal caregiver, and after retiring, steadfastly refused any caretaking from the likes of us. Her door was always open to visits though and the kettle ready for coffee or tea, or a cold beer in the fridge to go with a good game of crib. But more than anything else, she will always be remembered for her kindness, wisdom and generous heart. There was always room at her table, or on her couch for those down on their luck and under her table for any of the assorted pets we brought home or rescued.
She was one-of-a kind, and will be forever missed.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Jan. 2, 2020