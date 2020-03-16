Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlene Alexandra Nancy Jastrzebski. View Sign Obituary

On Saturday, March 7, 2020, Marlene Alexandra Nancy Jastrzebski - Mama Bear, Mrs. J, loving wife, mother, and grandmother - suddenly but peacefully, passed away in her sleep at the age of 62.



Marlene was born on May 3, 1957 at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver, BC to Walter and Marie Kushner, as their beautiful only child. She received her teaching degree from the University of British Columbia in 1979. On June 30 of that same year, she married her loving husband, Volker Jastrzebski, before they moved to Seton-Shalalth, BC to raise two wonderful children Mark and Katrina. In 1986, the family moved to Lillooet, BC where they shared many beautiful memories together.



Marlene was a dedicated, respected and inspirational teacher in School District 74 for more than three decades, primarily in Lillooet, at Cayoosh Elementary and Lillooet Secondary schools, before retiring and moving to Kamloops, BC with Volker. In 2006, Marlene and Volker earned their Masters of Arts in education curriculum development and implementation together through the University of Phoenix.



Marlene cared passionately for her family, students and the arts. She had a Shakespearean flair for the dramatics that exuded in her speeches, powerful but humorous. She cherished her family fiercely with her whole heart, especially as a baba to Oscar, her "little sidekick." Her influence, connection and communication with her students were remarkable. She touched many lives, made people feel special and contributed to strong, healthy and fulfilling futures for many young people.



Marlene loved to play volleyball and basketball in her younger years, sewed wedding dresses, and spread joy when she played the accordion for students at the start of a school day. She was known for her pure positivity, contagious enthusiasm, love of cats and the colour purple, quick wit, infectious laugh, warm smile, beautiful heart, vivacious personality and kind and compassionate spirit.



Marlene will be forever remembered and survived by her devoted husband Volker, her two children, Mark (Tasha) Jastrzebski and Katrina (Tim) Lindsay, grandson Oscar Lindsay and several relatives.



To honour our dear Marlene, her Facebook page will become a memorial. Please check it for updates regarding the celebration of life and to share your memories with her family and friends.



Published in Kamloops This Week from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020

