On the morning of May 28, 2020, Marlene Frances Allen passed away peacefully in her sleep.
She will be forever loved and missed by her husband of 62 years, Don Allen, and her six children and their spouses Jeff (Norine) Allen, Kandy Allen (David Charnley), Jamie (Sheri) Allen, Penny (Herman) VandeGoede, Calvin (Anne-Marie) Allen and Jill (Barry) Ewanyshyn as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law Wayne (Claudia) Moore, Frank Jarvis (Adriel Wilson), Bill (Carole) Jarvis and Don (Sue) Jarvis.
Mom was born on September 7, 1940 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. At a young age her family moved to Burnaby, BC. It was there that she met dad in 1957 and they were married on April 3, 1958. Just after they were married, they moved to Kamloops, where they raised their family.
Mom enjoyed reading, gardening, singing and crafting. Singing was a great passion of mom's. In the 70s she was involved with the singing group New Century singers. For many, many years mom was involved with the choir at the Alliance Church until her Alzheimer's made that no longer possible. Mom loved all kinds of crafts, cross-stitching, quilting, and card making to name a few. Throughout the years all the family and many friends had been grateful recipients of her wonderful creations.
Mom had many wonderful attributes. She loved to practice hospitality, had a generous spirit, wrote words of encouragement to many and was a loyal friend.
Thank you to Calvin and Anne-Marie for your daily visits with mom these past two years. Not only did you brighten mom's day but also brightened the day of the other residents in her neighbourhood. Thank you to the staff of Gemstone. We will be forever grateful for the wonderful care that you provided mom these past two years. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to
Kamloops Funeral Home
Condolences may be sent to the family
from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com
She will be forever loved and missed by her husband of 62 years, Don Allen, and her six children and their spouses Jeff (Norine) Allen, Kandy Allen (David Charnley), Jamie (Sheri) Allen, Penny (Herman) VandeGoede, Calvin (Anne-Marie) Allen and Jill (Barry) Ewanyshyn as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law Wayne (Claudia) Moore, Frank Jarvis (Adriel Wilson), Bill (Carole) Jarvis and Don (Sue) Jarvis.
Mom was born on September 7, 1940 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. At a young age her family moved to Burnaby, BC. It was there that she met dad in 1957 and they were married on April 3, 1958. Just after they were married, they moved to Kamloops, where they raised their family.
Mom enjoyed reading, gardening, singing and crafting. Singing was a great passion of mom's. In the 70s she was involved with the singing group New Century singers. For many, many years mom was involved with the choir at the Alliance Church until her Alzheimer's made that no longer possible. Mom loved all kinds of crafts, cross-stitching, quilting, and card making to name a few. Throughout the years all the family and many friends had been grateful recipients of her wonderful creations.
Mom had many wonderful attributes. She loved to practice hospitality, had a generous spirit, wrote words of encouragement to many and was a loyal friend.
Thank you to Calvin and Anne-Marie for your daily visits with mom these past two years. Not only did you brighten mom's day but also brightened the day of the other residents in her neighbourhood. Thank you to the staff of Gemstone. We will be forever grateful for the wonderful care that you provided mom these past two years. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to
Kamloops Funeral Home
Condolences may be sent to the family
from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.