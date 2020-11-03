Marlene Shirley Larson (née Roberts), 74, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Kamloops, British Columbia. She was born on December 3, 1945 in Grenfell, Saskatchewan to Walter and Marjorie (née Yule) Roberts.
She grew up near Grenfell, Saskatchewan. She married her husband Bruce Larson on June 21, 1969, in 1971, they moved to Kamloops, British Columbia where she was employed as a laboratory technician.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and grandson Trey Larson. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her daughter Vicki (Dave) Moore of Kamloops, British Columbia; her son Scott (Sherri) Larson of Sylvan Lake, Alberta; and her son Dwayne Larson of Airdrie, Alberta; her grandchildren Graydon, Kaine, Damon, Zachary, Riley and Kailey; and her siblings Eleanor Hauk, Beverley Stricker, Donna Crawford, Barbara Schmidt, Lyle Roberts, Rae Roberts, and Rick Roberts as well as many nieces and nephews and other relatives.
Marlene will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends.
We will always carry your
memory in our hearts.
Condolences may be expressed at: www.firstmemorialkamloops.com