Marlyn, known as Lyn to her friends, passed away at Ridgeview Lodge in Kamloops at the age of 93 on January 4, 2020 due to natural causes after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her husband Bruno Klingbeil, her brother Allan Brawn and sister Harriet Freeman. Immediate surviving family are her daughter Lois Klingbeil (Dexter Spivak) of Victoria and son Karl Klingbeil (Louise Kotani) of Kamloops. Survived by Klingbeil family brothers and sisters-in-law Margaret (Edmonton), Werner and Michelle (Cleveland) and Norman and Faye (Peterborough), plus many nieces and nephews. Also survived by Brawn and Freeman nieces and nephew on Vancouver Island.



She was born in Vancouver General Hospital and was raised on Vancouver Island in the communities of Saltair, Chemainus and Victoria. She graduated from Victoria High School. Lyn met the love of her life Bruno Klingbeil, at one of the many dances sponsored for servicemen at the Pat Bay Air Force Base. They were married in 1945 at her mother's home in Victoria. Soon after, Bruno received his officer's commission and the young couple embarked on the peripatetic existence of a career airman. Postings included Edmonton, Fort Nelson, Ottawa (twice), Biloxi, Winnipeg, Montreal and North Bay. During that time, they were joined by two children Lois in 1954 and Karl in 1959.



The move to Kamloops in 1969, after leaving the armed forces, was the result of careful research into climate (arid) and sport fishing opportunities (ample). The couple were thrilled to move into their custom-built home on Peterson Creek Park in 1982. This was a special place for Mom, where she spent many hours making friends with the multitude of wild birds who took advantage of her hospitality. Later in life, Lyn and Bruno indulged their shared passions for trout and salmon fishing in the summer and fall, followed by travel south to Arizona and Mexico for several months in winter. Lyn also pursued her interest in art and became an accomplished watercolourist.



It was Mom's desire to stay in her home for as long as possible – a wish realized with the assistance of family, friends and home support from Interior Health. In her final year, Ridgeview Lodge provided a pleasant, caring and attentive community. We extend our thanks to her G.P. Dr. Montalbetti and staff, friends and neighbours and Ridgeview Lodge staff for their invaluable contributions to her quality of life.



The family requests that donations be made in her memory to the Kamloops SPCA or the BC Wildlife Federation.



A Celebration of Life and reception will be held at the Hills of Peace Lutheran Church, 695 Robson Drive, Kamloops, BC on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:00 am.



