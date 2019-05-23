Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Lesperance. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

October 24, 1928 - May 18, 2019



Martha Lesperance, at the age of 90, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on May 18, 2019. She was born on October 24, 1928 to Rudolph and Natalie Kelm and raised in Stuttgart, Germany.



Martha journeyed to Canada in 1949 to Pearce, AB to reunite with her sister Millie. It was there she met her true love Thomas Lesperance and they were married on December 2, 1950. They moved to Kamloops, BC in July 1964 with their beautiful daughters.



For many years Martha worked as a chambermaid at the Village Hotel, but her true loves in life were her family, gardening and baking. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost and she treasured her role as Oma. She was the definition of hard work, independence and strength.



Martha will be tremendously missed.



Predeceased by her husband Thomas Lesperance and grandson Brandon Tate. She is survived by daughters Marlene (Gary) Stanley, Teresa (Charlie) Tate and Bonny Lesperance, grandchildren Tammy (Tony) Marsico, Michelle (Wayne) Quenneville, Candice Stanley (Norm) and Christopher Stanley, six great-grandchildren, her brother in Germany and her many nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly.



The family would like to thank the staff at Pine Grove Care Centre for the care they provided her and they would also like to thank the Kamloops Funeral Home.



There will be no service held. Martha's request was that you remember her for the way she touched all our hearts.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



Condolences may be sent to the family from

