It is with sad hearts that we announce the passing of Martin Koivisto on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the Brocklehurst Gemstone Care Center with son Kari and his wife Melody at his side. He was just two months shy of his 95th birthday.



He was predeceased by his loving wife of 68 years, Miriam, in August 2017.



He is survived by three sons Ray, Kari (Melody) and Henry. Pop is also survived by six grandchildren and ten great-children Karla (Colin) Hoffman and their children Dylan and Marshall; Ryan (Kenya) Koivisto and their children Kiara and Ethan; Kazia (Darin) Waugh and their children Gabe and Layne; Reagan Koivisto; Matthew (Christine) Koivisto and their children Olivea and Maycee; and Steven (Janna) Koivisto and their children Benjamin and Oliver.



Pop was born June 21, 1925 in Valkeakoski, Finland and served with the Finnish Army during World War II. He and mom were married in 1949 and Ray was born in 1950. They emigrated from Finland in 1951 whereupon Pop went to work for the CNR in Winnipeg. After a short time there they transferred to Vancouver where Kari was born in 1953 while Pop worked at Hell's Gate. In 1954 they transferred to Ashcroft where Henry was born in 1960. In 1956 Pop went to work for John Bundus & Son Ltd. as a blacksmith and welder. In 1963 they started Cariboo Esso Service in Ashcroft which eventually became Ashcroft Motors Ltd., a GM dealership.



In Ashcroft he bought an airplane and loved flying to get away from it all. They sold the business in 1978 and retired and enjoyed a life of fishing, gold panning, camping and trips to Reno. In 1980 they moved to Kamloops where they built a house in Westsyde. In 1989 they moved to Chase where they built their house on Elm St. In Chase they enjoyed gardening, hiking and fishing and playing crib and bingo with their many friends. Pop was also a member of the Chase Creekside Seniors and Legion for many years. On April 4, 2017 they moved to the Brocklehurst Gemstone Care Center.



We wish to thank Dr. Wynne and all of the nurses, care givers, staff and management for all of their loving care while he was there.



Pop requested that there be no service for him.



