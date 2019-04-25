January 3, 1946 ~ April 14, 2019
Mary "Joan" Hughes passed away peacefully on April 14, 2019 at the Hospice House in Kamloops at the age of 73 years. She was born on January 3, 1946 in Vancouver.
Joan is survived by her sons Jeff, and James, her daughter Colleen, and her grandchildren Sierra, Layne, Alex-Zandra , Jimmy, Joseph, Olivia Grace, and Jasper as well as many nieces, nephews and her best friend Robyne.
Celebration of life services will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, April 27th at the Sandbar Grill, 177 Tranquille Rd Unit #10, Kamloops.
Life is short, eat dessert first!
Published in Kamloops This Week on Apr. 25, 2019