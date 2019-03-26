Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary “Lois” Lavigne. View Sign

November 30, 1935 - March 20, 2019



Our dear Mother, Granny and friend left this earth peacefully, joining her husband and daughter with the angels in heaven.



Our hearts have been forever changed.



Lois is predeceased by her husband Rolly and daughter Terry.



She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughters Lisa and Lori, sons-in-law Mark, Mike and Barry and grandchildren Sean, Shane, Maddi, Tess and Brandon.



Lois grew up in Cantley, Quebec and was the third eldest of ten children. It was here she met and married her beloved husband Rolly.



Married on April 24, 1954, their adventures took them to Northern Ontario, Alberta, then settled in Kamloops in 1969, where they raised their three daughters and made it their home.



Lois proudly worked alongside her husband Rolly building the family business, R & L Trucking.



She loved to travel, creating her most precious memories with her family and friends at The Whaler in Maui. She also enjoyed her times at the Mirage in Las Vegas and was famous for her love of the max bet button on the slot machines.



Lois cherished her family above all. Family times were celebrated gathered around the table for special dinners, holidays and card games galore.



Her grandchildren were her greatest source of joy. She adored each and every one of them and her eyes would light up as she shared in their accomplishments.



Our lives have been forever enriched by her presence. We hope she is relaxing in her Lazy-Boy recliner with an endless supply of Häagen-Dazs bars and that the sun is shining on her, just like at her favourite beach she loved in Maui.



Mom, we love you and will keep you forever in our hearts.



?? Go easy ??



A heartfelt and sincere thank you to all the nurses and amazing caregivers at Kamloops Seniors Village for surrounding Mom with humour, grace and dignity in her final days.



Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at Holy Family Parish, followed by a reception for family and friends. Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery.



Should friends desire or in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the local Alzheimer's Society, 235 1st Ave. Kamloops,

BC V2C 5K6.



Condolences can be sent to the family at

www.schoeningfuneralservice.com

November 30, 1935 - March 20, 2019Our dear Mother, Granny and friend left this earth peacefully, joining her husband and daughter with the angels in heaven.Our hearts have been forever changed.Lois is predeceased by her husband Rolly and daughter Terry.She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughters Lisa and Lori, sons-in-law Mark, Mike and Barry and grandchildren Sean, Shane, Maddi, Tess and Brandon.Lois grew up in Cantley, Quebec and was the third eldest of ten children. It was here she met and married her beloved husband Rolly.Married on April 24, 1954, their adventures took them to Northern Ontario, Alberta, then settled in Kamloops in 1969, where they raised their three daughters and made it their home.Lois proudly worked alongside her husband Rolly building the family business, R & L Trucking.She loved to travel, creating her most precious memories with her family and friends at The Whaler in Maui. She also enjoyed her times at the Mirage in Las Vegas and was famous for her love of the max bet button on the slot machines.Lois cherished her family above all. Family times were celebrated gathered around the table for special dinners, holidays and card games galore.Her grandchildren were her greatest source of joy. She adored each and every one of them and her eyes would light up as she shared in their accomplishments.Our lives have been forever enriched by her presence. We hope she is relaxing in her Lazy-Boy recliner with an endless supply of Häagen-Dazs bars and that the sun is shining on her, just like at her favourite beach she loved in Maui.Mom, we love you and will keep you forever in our hearts.?? Go easy ??A heartfelt and sincere thank you to all the nurses and amazing caregivers at Kamloops Seniors Village for surrounding Mom with humour, grace and dignity in her final days.Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at Holy Family Parish, followed by a reception for family and friends. Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery.Should friends desire or in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the local Alzheimer's Society, 235 1st Ave. Kamloops,BC V2C 5K6.Condolences can be sent to the family at Funeral Home Schoening Funeral Service

513 Seymour Street

Kamloops , BC V2C2G8

(250) 374-1454 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Kamloops This Week on Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close