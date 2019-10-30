She was born on November 15, 1938 in Vancouver and passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019 at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, BC at the age of 81. She is predeceased by her parents Robert and Winnifred Hamilton and her son Michael Gary Boake. She leaves behind many loved ones: sisters Maggie Lutz and Diane (Peter) Makara, her sons James and Thomas (Carolyn) Boake, her daughter Angela Winter, grandchildren Marina and Candace Winter, Erek, Kevin and Colin Boake and great-grandchild Matayah.
Jackie will be missed by all that knew her. Her smile and generosity were always prevalent. She was blessed with lifelong friends and relatives that remained close to her until the end.
She will remain in our hearts and thoughts forever.
A Celebration of Jackie's Life will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Schoening Chapel Tearoom, 513 Seymour St., Kamloops with Pastor Andrew Picklyk officiating.
Condolences may be expressed at
www.schoeningfuneralservice.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on Oct. 30, 2019