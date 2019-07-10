Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Catherine "Cath" Morris. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

March 19, 1955 – July 6, 2019



Cath passed away peacefully at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice Home. Her cancer diagnosis was known by family and close friends and kept as private as possible. This was what she wanted.



Bout number three took a toll, but she did return to work. Number four really wasn't a surprise, except for the fact that the diagnosis came so quickly after the third one.



She will be missed by her four-legged kids Elephant, Tater and Little Guy, her siblings Jim (Joyce), Pat, Peggy, Rick (Barbara) and Barb and all her nephews and their spouses; as well as her friends Helen, Janis, Linda, Tom, Teressa, Marg, Theresa and Marianne. She was predeceased by her sister Judy (Mike).



Thank you to Drs. Proctor and Tevendale, nurses April and Donna, Tracy S. and Tracy W. and many others on the 8th floor Cancer Clinic at RIH. In addition to her treatments, this remarkable group of people provided strength and support to Cath. Another thank-you to all the technicians from the many departments at RIH involved in the diagnoses. Finally, a thank-you to Aaron Glover and his staff at Glover's Medical Centre.



To everyone who has given their friendship and support to Cath, it was, is, and will continue to be very much appreciated. We know Cath is looking forward to the next stage of her journey and will be arriving with a smile.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Hospice, the RIH Cancer Clinic, or an animal sanctuary.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577







