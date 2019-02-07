Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Edith Fawcett. View Sign

August 26, 1923 – January 30, 2019



It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Mary Edith Fawcett (Duck) on January 30, 2019.



Mom is survived by her children Karen and George Gallant, Miles and Wendy Fawcett, Denise and Kevin Ellison, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, three who were just born in the last month. Predeceased by her husband Richard (Dick) Fawcett in 1999. Mom was the last remaining family member of her generation she was considered the matriarch of the family and was much loved by many, including nieces, nephews and friends all around the world.



Mom passed away on her terms with family by her side. She enjoyed living an independent life on her own till she was 94, moving to Active Care for the last year where they quickly became her second family. Never one to miss an opportunity, mom enjoyed an active life of never-ending breakfasts, lunches, exercise and yoga classes, quilting and a good glass of wine with friends. Routine was key for mom's active life and we soon learned not to interrupt Sunday morning grocery shopping or Thursday quilting with the girls. Mom's enduring love of life was ever present; right up till the end, she had a great life and she never wanted to miss a moment of it, which was her key to a positive attitude and longevity.



The family wishes to thank Dr. Bosman for mom's final years of care and compassion. To all the staff at Active Care for making mom's last year full of love and support, and to the Paramedics, Doctors and staff in Emergency that helped mom, we are forever grateful.



A celebration of life will be held in the spring.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Royal Inland Foundation or the SPCA Kamloops Branch.



