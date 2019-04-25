Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Evelyn (DeMarni) Bertoli. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

July 18, 1935 – April 22, 2019



Mary was born on July 18, 1935 in Royal Inland Hospital, she was the third child of parents John and Maria DeMarni. John an Italian immigrant (1909), started homesteading on property in Robbins Range. In 1931, he returned to Italy to marry Maria (Damini) and together they returned to Canada to start their family. With older brothers John, Ceasar and younger brothers Dino and Reno and younger sister Rena, they all lived and worked together on property they owned in Campbell Range. From an early age, mom worked alongside her parents and siblings, doing daily chores: milking cows, feeding livestock, washing clothes in the creek with a scrub board, gardening and cooking. Because everything was done by hand and with the help of horses, they logged the property first, then in the middle of winter they would haul the logs to the sawmill at Monte Lake by horse and sleigh. They would dig out and remove all the stumps, then they would cultivate the fields to plant hay, to be used for winter feed for the livestock. Mom's fondest memory of growing up on the farm was playing hockey on the frozen pond with her brothers and sister using willow branches for sticks and a frozen horse turd for a puck. In 1949, John purchased his first automobile and mom at the age of 15 was granted her driver's licence early so she could drive her dad to town for supplies and a cold beer at the Leland Hotel. At age 18 (1953), mom packed all her belongings in a small suitcase and moved into town. Mom started working at F.W. Woolworth's in the store's stockroom. It was in town that mom would meet and marry Raymond Joseph Bertoli in 1955. Together they had four children: John (1958), Teresa (1959), Gary (1963) and Robert (1968). Mom devoted her life to family, she cooked, cleaned, planted gardens and canned all sorts of fruit and vegetables. Through the 70s, alongside mom's cousin, Sev and Jean DeMarni, many a story was told of fishing trips, hunting trips and ski-dooing adventures. Life was filled with laughter, mischievous moments and many memorable events. When all of us kids started school and playing organized sports, she was there at every practice and game, she was our cheerleader, scorekeeper, carpool driver and snack maker. Mom loved huge family dinners, driving her big black 4 X 4 truck (Wild and Crazy Mary), her vintage Grand Prix car, riding her ski-doo (this past winter), going to the casino and celebrating every birthday and holiday.



Mom is survived by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, son John (Charleen) and their two children Maria (John) (Layne, Lexie, Lia and Lydia), Jon-Michael (Colton), daughter Teresa (Doug) and their daughter Catherine (Brooklyn), son Gary (Corinne) and their two children Ethan and Stacey, son Robert (Debbie) and their son Randy (Kayla) (Scarlett and Reid). Also left to cherish her memory is, mom's best friend and sister-in-law Jean Stewart and close family friends Lacey and Trevor (Lilly and Jack).



The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses in Emergency and 7th North for all their kind and compassionate care given to mom during her short stay in the hospital.



Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Schoening Funeral Chapel, 513 Seymour Street, Kamloops. Family interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery.



Should friends so desire, donations may be made to The Heart & Stroke Foundation in memory of Mary would be appreciated.



Condolences may be expressed at

www.schoeningfuneralservice.com July 18, 1935 – April 22, 2019Mary was born on July 18, 1935 in Royal Inland Hospital, she was the third child of parents John and Maria DeMarni. John an Italian immigrant (1909), started homesteading on property in Robbins Range. In 1931, he returned to Italy to marry Maria (Damini) and together they returned to Canada to start their family. With older brothers John, Ceasar and younger brothers Dino and Reno and younger sister Rena, they all lived and worked together on property they owned in Campbell Range. From an early age, mom worked alongside her parents and siblings, doing daily chores: milking cows, feeding livestock, washing clothes in the creek with a scrub board, gardening and cooking. Because everything was done by hand and with the help of horses, they logged the property first, then in the middle of winter they would haul the logs to the sawmill at Monte Lake by horse and sleigh. They would dig out and remove all the stumps, then they would cultivate the fields to plant hay, to be used for winter feed for the livestock. Mom's fondest memory of growing up on the farm was playing hockey on the frozen pond with her brothers and sister using willow branches for sticks and a frozen horse turd for a puck. In 1949, John purchased his first automobile and mom at the age of 15 was granted her driver's licence early so she could drive her dad to town for supplies and a cold beer at the Leland Hotel. At age 18 (1953), mom packed all her belongings in a small suitcase and moved into town. Mom started working at F.W. Woolworth's in the store's stockroom. It was in town that mom would meet and marry Raymond Joseph Bertoli in 1955. Together they had four children: John (1958), Teresa (1959), Gary (1963) and Robert (1968). Mom devoted her life to family, she cooked, cleaned, planted gardens and canned all sorts of fruit and vegetables. Through the 70s, alongside mom's cousin, Sev and Jean DeMarni, many a story was told of fishing trips, hunting trips and ski-dooing adventures. Life was filled with laughter, mischievous moments and many memorable events. When all of us kids started school and playing organized sports, she was there at every practice and game, she was our cheerleader, scorekeeper, carpool driver and snack maker. Mom loved huge family dinners, driving her big black 4 X 4 truck (Wild and Crazy Mary), her vintage Grand Prix car, riding her ski-doo (this past winter), going to the casino and celebrating every birthday and holiday.Mom is survived by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, son John (Charleen) and their two children Maria (John) (Layne, Lexie, Lia and Lydia), Jon-Michael (Colton), daughter Teresa (Doug) and their daughter Catherine (Brooklyn), son Gary (Corinne) and their two children Ethan and Stacey, son Robert (Debbie) and their son Randy (Kayla) (Scarlett and Reid). Also left to cherish her memory is, mom's best friend and sister-in-law Jean Stewart and close family friends Lacey and Trevor (Lilly and Jack).The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses in Emergency and 7th North for all their kind and compassionate care given to mom during her short stay in the hospital.Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Schoening Funeral Chapel, 513 Seymour Street, Kamloops. Family interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery.Should friends so desire, donations may be made to The Heart & Stroke Foundation in memory of Mary would be appreciated.Condolences may be expressed at Published in Kamloops This Week on Apr. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close