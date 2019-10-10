Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Evelyn (née Trimble) Hoard. View Sign Obituary

January 25, 1922 – September 12, 2019



On the eve of the harvest moon, surrounded by the love of her family, Mary passed away on September 12, 2019.



Mary is predeceased by her brothers Lou, Larry and Colin, daughter Susan and grandsons Sean, Marty and Toby.



Left to honour her life are her children Dawn Fulmer, Greg Fulmer, Kelly (Judy) Fulmer and Kathy (Kane) Desmond, grandchildren Tracy, Cheri, Christopher, Cole, Dion and Clayton, great-grandchildren Jeffery, Jeremy, Kaper, Kegyn, Karis, Emery, Bowen, Mira and Kai.



Mary was born in Ashcroft and lived at the Semlin Ranch in Cache Creek. She later moved to Savona where she made lifelong friends and spent a lot of time with her grandmother "Manke" at the Brousseau Ferndale Ranch in Deadman's Creek. Her fondest childhood memories were of this time: a one room log cabin, woodburning stove, having to bucket water from the creek; a simple life that Mary cherished and would later return to 50 years later.



In 1936, Mary and her family moved to the Lower Mainland. At 20 years old, she enlisted in the Canadian Armed Forces and as a commissioned officer (lieutenant) she was stationed in Victoria, Ottawa and Montreal. While in the army, Mary met a tall, handsome man that served in the Royal Canadian Navy: Robert John Fulmer, the love of her life. They eventually married and had five children.

After, Mary started a career with Canada Post that would last 25 years! Upon retiring, she left the Lower Mainland to fulfill her dream of going back home to the Brousseau Ranch.



A remarkable, exceptional woman, Mary was such a source of unconditional love, strength, kindness, intelligence, wisdom and faith.



She was a wonderful combination of warmth, security and laughter and would do anything for her children and grandchildren.



Showering her family with love, always. We all admired, and respected, her; the love we have for her is eternal!



A celebration of Mary's life will take place in Spring 2020.



Condolences may be expressed to the family from

