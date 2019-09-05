Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Geraldine Glover. View Sign Obituary

July 13, 1918 - August 30, 2019



Mary Geraldine, Gerry to friends, passed peacefully on August 30, 2019 at Royal Columbian Hospital with four of her six children by her side.



Gerry was predeceased by four brothers and a sister and her husband of 58 years Garnet Glover. She is survived by her sons Don and Reg, daughters Carolann (Brett), Constance, Debra (Renato) and Lorraine, eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, her sister Lillian in Montreal and numerous nieces and nephews.



Gerry grew up in Jacquet River, New Brunswick and spent 71 years in the Kamloops area before moving to New Westminster. In Rayleigh, her favourite pastime was tending her flower and vegetable gardens; she grew enough potatoes, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes and walnuts to load up her children whenever they visited. She moved to Library Square when she was 93 and then to New Westminster at the age of 101.



Mom, Nana, Great-Nana, we will miss you deeply and love you forever.



A Celebration of Mary Geraldine's Life will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church September 16 at 10:00 am. July 13, 1918 - August 30, 2019Mary Geraldine, Gerry to friends, passed peacefully on August 30, 2019 at Royal Columbian Hospital with four of her six children by her side.Gerry was predeceased by four brothers and a sister and her husband of 58 years Garnet Glover. She is survived by her sons Don and Reg, daughters Carolann (Brett), Constance, Debra (Renato) and Lorraine, eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, her sister Lillian in Montreal and numerous nieces and nephews.Gerry grew up in Jacquet River, New Brunswick and spent 71 years in the Kamloops area before moving to New Westminster. In Rayleigh, her favourite pastime was tending her flower and vegetable gardens; she grew enough potatoes, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes and walnuts to load up her children whenever they visited. She moved to Library Square when she was 93 and then to New Westminster at the age of 101.Mom, Nana, Great-Nana, we will miss you deeply and love you forever.A Celebration of Mary Geraldine's Life will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church September 16 at 10:00 am. Published in Kamloops This Week on Sept. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close