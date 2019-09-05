July 13, 1918 - August 30, 2019
Mary Geraldine, Gerry to friends, passed peacefully on August 30, 2019 at Royal Columbian Hospital with four of her six children by her side.
Gerry was predeceased by four brothers and a sister and her husband of 58 years Garnet Glover. She is survived by her sons Don and Reg, daughters Carolann (Brett), Constance, Debra (Renato) and Lorraine, eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, her sister Lillian in Montreal and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gerry grew up in Jacquet River, New Brunswick and spent 71 years in the Kamloops area before moving to New Westminster. In Rayleigh, her favourite pastime was tending her flower and vegetable gardens; she grew enough potatoes, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes and walnuts to load up her children whenever they visited. She moved to Library Square when she was 93 and then to New Westminster at the age of 101.
Mom, Nana, Great-Nana, we will miss you deeply and love you forever.
A Celebration of Mary Geraldine's Life will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church September 16 at 10:00 am.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Sept. 5, 2019