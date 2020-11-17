Heaven gained another angel. Mary Jean Hayward transitioned to her place of eternal peace on October 25, 2020 at the age of 63. She passed peacefully at her home in Kamloops surrounded by her family, after a long and tough 9 year battle with brain cancer.



Mary was born on June 16, 1957 in Whitehorse, Yukon and was a unique soul who touched the lives of so many. She was a devoted wife to her soul mate and husband Dave of 45 years, an amazing mom to her two daughters, Natalie and Sabrina, a Nana to her cherished grandchildren Cole and Sophie, a sister to her siblings Jim and Darlene, a sister-in-law, an Auntie to many nieces and nephews, and a dear, cherished friend to so many.



Mary began her career in Fort Nelson, BC where she worked as the school youth worker at the local elementary school. Her love for children was unlike any other as she devoted her life to working with youth and families. When she moved to Kamloops in 1995, she started working with ICS, her career transitioned into a Family and conflict facilitator. Mary spearheaded her own program called NOVA. Nova was a conflict resolution program for families funded by MCFD. Nova was her most treasured accomplishment as she saw the change it created in the lives of both the parents and children with whom she worked with.



When she wasn't changing lives through her work, Mary was changing lives through her creativity. She had an incredible passion for writing and was a self published author who wrote many books, even after being diagnosed with a stage 4 brain tumor. You may even have met her at one of her many book signings at Chapters in Sahali. (All her books can be found on Kindle). If she wasn't sitting at the computer writing one of her many books, she was either sitting at her art table painting or you would find her in the garden. She was deeply passionate about her garden and spent hours upon hours making it look breathtakingly beautiful.



Mary was a person of true and unforgettable kindness. She had a way of making everyone feel welcome and you always knew she believed in you more than you believed in yourself. She had a laugh that cannot be forgotten and she touched everyone's soul who was lucky enough to meet her.



She will be deeply missed by so many.



In respect to the current condition of Covid-19, there will not be a celebration of life for Mary until next summer, where we plan to celebrate on her birthday, in her garden.



Should friends desire, donations can be made to the Kamloops Food Bank Society or to: www.dyingwithdignity.ca

