We are saddened to announce that Mary passed away on April 7, 2020, at Gemstone Care Center, Kamloops. Mary was born in Belfast, Ireland, the 3rd of six girls born to Hugh and Mary Josephine Robb. She came to Canada in 1967, settling in London, Ontario, moving to North Vancouver in 1994, and Kamloops in 2017.
She was predeceased by her parents, and sister Rosaleen.
Mary will be lovingly remembered by her sisters Kathleen, Dympna (Sean, deceased), Geraldine and Deirdre (Liam), her nieces and nephews Brendan, Grainne, Renata, Shannon, Dymphna, Laura, Ann, Hugh, Deirdre and Liam.
Mary loved the slots machines in Las Vegas, the horse races in Galway, and her cats Scallawag and Ragamuffin.
A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date.
Should friends desire, donations may be made to Kamloops & District Humane Society, 304- 860 Nicolani Drive, Kamloops, BC V2B 5B3.
Arrangements entrusted to Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services
250-554-2324
Condolences may be expressed to the family from www.myalternatives.ca
Published in Kamloops This Week from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020