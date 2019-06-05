Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lilias (Cassidy) Hewlett. View Sign Obituary

Mary Lilias Hewlett (née Cassidy) of Kamloops, BC went to be with the Lord on May 30, 2019. Mary was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, big sister, aunt and friend who will be sorely missed by all who knew her.



Mary was born to Alexander Cassidy and Lena (née McCaugherty) on March 12, 1934 in Royal Inland Hospital and resided in Kamloops until her passing. Mary worked for Safety Mart before marrying and having children. As her children went off to school she began to work part-time at Sears before launching a real estate career. She would go on to become the administrator at PA & JM Gaglardi Senior Citizens Society until her retirement.



Mary leaves as her legacy four children who loved her dearly: Debra Hewlett, Tom Hewlett (Mary), John Hewlett (Joanne), Kellie Jean (Zacharie). She also leaves to cherish her memory nine grandchildren Chris, James (Amanda), Ryan (Samantha), Joe (Breanne), Jeff (Sarah), Kaitlyn (Ben), Cassidy, Josh, Sam and six great-grandchildren Theo, Eli, Ireland, Charlie, Keira and Mabel. Mary will also be greatly missed by her four siblings Kay Ronquist (Warren), Bob Cassidy (Beryl), Sandy Cassidy (Denyse) and Mel Cassidy (Mary).



Her family remembers her as a most loving and caring woman who could organize an army and still make you feel important.

Mary was preceded in death by her father Alex Cassidy, her mother Lena Cassidy, her baby brother and her good friend and companion Ritchie Frank.



Mary's passion was her family and her world rotated around their happiness.



Mom, Abuelita (BUA), Great-Gran

we will miss you greatly but know you are in the loving arms of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.

We look forward to the day when we all will be together again.



A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday June 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Cornerstone Baptist Church located at 805 Sherbrooke Avenue, Kamloops. A reception will follow at the same location. Pastor Zacharie Jean will officiate the ceremony.



Published in Kamloops This Week on June 5, 2019

