April 15,1930 – July 3, 2019



It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Mary in the early morning of July 3, 2019 at the age of 89, after a valiant battle with Alzheimer's disease.



Mary is survived by her loving and devoted husband and soulmate Harry, three children Marion (John), Ken, Corri-Ann (Robert), three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Also five remaining siblings, numerous nieces and nephews and family friends.



Mary was born in Iron River, Alberta to a family of eleven. She moved to Kamloops at a young age. Mary enjoyed time with family, travelling and camping. She was an avid gardener and shared a bounty of fruits and vegetables with many. Her coldroom shelves were lined with jars filled with fruit, vegetables, jams, jellies, pickles and sauces. She over saw the annual sauerkraut–making event. Her flowerbeds contained a variety of plants producing abundant colour through the season and not a weed could be found. She also enjoyed cooking and baking. Meals were plentiful with traditional and Ukrainian fare, and no one left her table hungry. She was known for the best pie crust and her variety of pies, including apple, rhubarb, cherry, peach and raisin. Mary spent many hours knitting and quilting, producing custom hand-made items cherished by us all.



The family would like to thank Doctors Kitshoff and Bourdeau, Community Care Nurses Deb and Isla, the home support staff of High Country Health Care and nursing staff team on 4-North at Royal Inland Hospital, for the support and excellent care Mary received.



A special thank you to Doctors Giolma and Baker and the nursing staff and volunteers at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice Home for the comfort and compassion during Mary's final days. We could not have done this journey without you all.



No service by request



Our sincere appreciation to Drake, Maryann and Erin at Drake Cremation for arrangements.



Rest in peace Mom. As she would always say: "We'll love you and leave you."

