It is with great sadness that the loving family of Mary Lou Routley announces her passing on

January 9, 2020.



She was born on February 26, 1947 to loving parents Frank and Cecilia Seems, she grew up with older siblings: Francis, Dorothy, Jane and Helen and her younger sister JoAnne. Mary Lou always kept her household full of love and laughter. Upon graduating from Dalhousie High School as valedictorian, she was awarded a scholarship to Carleton University. She later went on to graduate with a BA degree, teaching in NB and England. After returning to Canada with her love of teaching, she pursued a Bachelor of Education at the University of New Brunswick. There, she met the love of her life Peter Routley. A year later, in 1972, they were happily married in Dalhousie, NB. Together, they moved to Kamloops, BC where Mary Lou continued teaching for both School District #73 and Thompson Rivers University.



Mary Lou enjoyed many outdoor activities such as: tennis, hiking, skiing and camping. In 1993, she was overjoyed to be a linesman for the Tennis Championships at the Canada Summer Games. Quite often, you would have found her at the local tennis courts or walking one of her favourite trails in Westsyde. Mary Lou's passions included writing letters and stories, some of which were published in the Toronto Globe and Mail and Kamloops Daily News. She also had a strong passion for music, playing and teaching piano and attending concerts and other theatrical productions in Kamloops. As a member of the Catholic Church and Catholic Women's League (CWL), she also played piano with the church choir and taught children's liturgy.



She is survived by her husband Peter, daughter Melissa McRae (Scott), son Steven Routley (Lisa), grandchildren Lily Anne, Jade, Ryley, Carson, sisters Helen and JoAnne, sister-in-law Barbara (Brian) and many beloved friends.



Mary Lou's love for both music and the outdoors were a passion and trait she passed on from generation to generation. We will always be grateful for the lessons we learned from our time with her.



A service will take place on Monday,

February 3, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. John Vianney Church, 2826 Bank Rd. (Westsyde), Kamloops. Reception will follow



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson's Society of BC.



