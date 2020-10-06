Mary MacDonald (née Lange) passed away at home, with a view of the North Thompson River at the age of 68, after a brief battle with cancer.
Mary was born in Woodstock, Ontario and raised on a farm in the community of Embro to Janet and Holger Lange. With her sisters, Judy and Chris, she enjoyed an early childhood filled with farm chores and adventures. Her education started in a one room schoolhouse and culminated in obtaining her teaching degree from London Teacher's College and her Bachelor of Arts degree at Western University in London, Ontario. She taught in several schools in Ontario before moving to Kamloops in 1980 and began teaching in Kamloops. She taught primarily in elementary schools around Kamloops, completed a Master's degree and retired from a career she loved in 2007. A music lover and accomplished pianist, Mary earned her Level 9 certification from the Royal Conservatory of Music and would play for the school Christmas concerts. Mary also loved to sing...with a choir or on the ski lift or just about anywhere.
A long time runner, Mary was introduced to the world of outdoor expeditions when she met Sandy, her husband of over 30 years. Kayaking, hiking and ski trips with Sandy took Mary to many rugged and beautiful parts of Canada. As step-mom to Toby and Kelly, she played a nurturing role - reading them the classics like Little Women and Super Fudge at bedtime, singing with them at the piano, taking them on horseback riding trips and cheering them on at innumerable sporting events.
She was a world traveller, living and teaching for a year in Western Australia and travelling the globe, taking multiple trips a year. Yet, no matter how far she roamed, her favourite place to be was at the cabin in Secret Cove on the Sunshine Coast. She loved to read, relax and socialize. Mary had a large social circle and in her retirement years played bridge and mahjong with friends regularly. Mary was also a dedicated volunteer - for the WCTC as an usher and at national sporting events.
Mary is survived by her husband Sandy and will be greatly missed by her four grandchildren, Adam, Rian (Grant), Brenden and Bailey (MacDonald-Richards), her sons-in-law Dustin (Toby) Grant and Jeff (Kelly) Richards, brother-in-law David MacDonald, and her family in Ontario: Chris (Keith, Monica, Michael, Mark) Judy and Wiffen (Lloyd, Jeffery, Janice) Tuck, many great nieces and nephews, and countless friends.
We will remember Mary in one of her many happy places: wearing a wool sweater, doing a crossword or Sudoku in a comfortable chair with a cup of coffee in hand and enjoying a life well lived.
In lieu of cards or flowers please consider making a donation in Mary's memory to the Kamloops Food Bank, the Kamloops chapter of the Salvation Army or to the wonderful local kayak guides of Island Expeditions who she so enjoyed exploring the oceans around Belize with.
These fantastic guides are suffering financial hardship due to travel restrictions imposed by Covid - https://www.gofundme.com/f/new-island-expeditions-belize-team-fund/share
