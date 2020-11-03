It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Mary Margaret (Peggy) Haywood-Farmer (nee Higginson) on October 24, 2020 at the age of 98. Peggy was predeceased by her mother Mabel and father Randolph Higginson, her daughter Mickey, husband George and son Jim. She is survived by her children Gerry (Wayne predeceased), Pat (Keith), David (Bonnie), Shelley (Brad), daughter-in-law Elaine and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Peggy was born in Edmonton, Alberta on October 8, 1922. She was an only child and the family moved around a great deal. She settled in Vancouver and proudly attended King Edward School. In 1941 she moved to Savona to work at Indian Gardens Ranch as a tutor for Betty Haywood-Farmer. During that year she fell in love with George Haywood-Farmer and they were married on June 1, 1942. Peggy quickly adapted to a semi-isolated ranch life without many modern conveniences such as electricity. She was a very supportive wife assisting in all the activities required to operate a successful ranch. She was very active in the Girl Guide movement, St. Hilda's Anglican Church, the 4-H Club and many other Savona institutions. In addition, she enjoyed wildflowers, bird watching and fishing on Tunkwa Lake. In later years she and George enjoyed the "snowbird" lifestyle in Yuma, AZ with golfing and attendance at pre-season baseball games being a regular part of their activities.
Special thanks to Dr. Kruger and staff, the doctors and nurses at RIH, the nurses and staff at Berwick/Brio and Ridgeview and the special nurses and staff at the Kamloops Hospice Association.
Peggy was a wonderful mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, friend and a mentor to many young girls through her Guiding activities. She will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by everyone who knew her. A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
Should anyone wish, donations can be made in her memory to the Kamloops Hospice Association, 72 Whiteshield Cres. S., Kamloops, BC V2E 2S9, 250-372-1336.
