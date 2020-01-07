Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Martin. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

1926 - 2019



Mary Margaret Martin (née Charles) passed away peacefully in Brockelhurst Gemstone Care Centre, Kamloops on December 27, 2019 at the age of 93 years. Mary is predeceased by husband Glenn and daughter Nancy Kuchenthal. She is survived by her children Anne Mitchell, Linda (Alex) Boronowski, Janet Grant, Alan (Sharon Clark) Martin and Glenn (Lynda) Martin. She will also be missed by her many grandchildren who are spread amongst numerous Provinces from Quebec to BC.



Mary and her husband Glenn moved to Kamloops in 1958 and established deep roots in the community. Mary was a patron of the arts, supporting music and theatre providing active support, donations and scholarships. She and Glenn donated their extensive collection of Inuit prints to the Kamloops Art Gallery. Mary was active in the Eastern Star organization and in Job's Daughters. She was active on the Royal Inland Hospital Auxiliary for many, many years and served on the Board of Cariboo College (now Thompson Rivers University) and the Board of Royal Inland Hospital. She was quite involved with the International Order of Daughters of the Empire (IODE). In addition to all that, she took a leadership role with the Kamloops United Church Women organization and the affiliated CGIT youth group. Mary was always low key, supporting and contributing but avoiding the limelight. She preferred to be a quiet supporter of her community.



Mary greatly enjoyed spending time at the family cabin on Shuswap Lake with Glenn, their kids and their grandkids. She was fond of a morning swim and having a coffee on the deck watching the ducks swim by before the day got going. She enjoyed the family "burgers and corn" barbeques which brought her family together regularly. She was proud of her large family and took every opportunity to organize family reunions which helped us all keep focused on family.



For this and for many other things we will always remember Mom and we will think of her often.



She will be missed very much.



There will be a tea to Celebrate Mary's Life on January 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Masonic Hall in Kamloops.



Condolences may be expressed at

