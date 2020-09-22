1/1
Mary Mochizuki
1935 - 2020
Born on December 23, 1935 in Salmon Arm, BC, mom passed away on September 16, 2020 at the Emergency Department of RIH. Our heartfelt thanks go out to the staff at RIH and to the wonderful staff at Overlander Residential Care where mom was living. She loved it there and always told us how kind everyone was.

Predeceased by parents Archie and Take Tanemura, siblings Gertie, Molly, Ken, Hana, Dorothy, Ada, Tom and husband of 58 years, Yoshio.

Mom leaves behind siblings Yvonne (Tak), Wayne (Kathy), brothers-in-law Glen Larson, and Dr. Ed Fung, sister-in-law Ann Tanemura, children Cindy (Glenn), Irv and granddaughter Solange (Stephanie) as well as numerous nieces and nephews across the country and in other countries.

Mom was very warm, loving, caring and compassionate and well-loved by all she met and knew. She was very easy-going and always had a big smile. She loved to knit and crochet and gifted many with her beautiful handiwork. She even mastered working with buffalo wool and knitted two sweaters.

Due to Covid, we are not gathering for funeral services. Hopefully we will be able to hold a celebration of life when safe to do so.

The family respectfully declines Koden.

We love you, Mom!
And we miss you a lot!

Condolences may be sent to the
family at DrakeCremation.com

Published in Kamloops This Week from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
