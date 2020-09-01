It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Mary Patricia Hartford (Fayant). The Lord took our most special angel home on May 18, 2020. She peacefully passed at home surrounded by the love and comfort of her family in Kamloops, BC. Pat and her children moved to Kamloops in the summer of 1983 from Edmonton, Alberta.



Pat was born on September 24, 1946 in Athabasca, Alberta. She is survived by her loving husband Fred Hartford and her beloved daughters and son, Wendy (Bruce), Cindy, Liza (Rollie), Patty and Calvin (Veronica) and step-children Stuart (Linda) and Billie. She is also survived by her sisters; Barb, Loretta and Brenda (Roy). She leaves behind many beautiful grandchildren and great grandchildren, all whom loved and adored their grandma (mymom) as she adored them. Pat was more than our mom, wife, grandma and aunt, she was also our very best friend. We were so very privileged to have her for a wife and mom.



Pat is predeceased by her parents Eddy and Lucy Fayant and brother Paul Fayant. Mom was brought to the hospital via ambulance, upon arriving the nurse asked her who brought her there and she responded her "mom and dad." There is absolutely no doubt in our minds that they were there to comfort and prepare mom to take her home.



From the time she was a little girl, Pat had a deep sense of caring for others. This quality would take her into a nursing career where she touched the lives of many people and her patients. In her retirement, she spent much of her time as President of the Metis Association helping others. She is also a very respected Metis Elder in our community. She was proud of her heritage and shared many stories with us about growing up in our culture. Mom was so gentle and soft around the edges. However, she was also a very strong and independent woman who raised her children on her own and showed each of us how to love and respect others. We all admire the woman she was and now the woman that will live in our hearts forever.



Pat absolutely loved the outdoors, she was happiest when in nature with her family. As children, we spent the majority of our summers camping with our family. She loved to walk along the shore and look for unique rocks with her grandchildren. Another favourite activiity of hers was fishing, especially with her husband Fred and brother Paul. We imagine that the siblings are somewhere fishing together on a boat once again enjoying the great outdoors.



We'd like to acknowledge our sister Liza for providing mom with the nursing care she needed in her last days at home. Thank you for following our Mother's footsteps so that you could be there for mom as she transitioned from this world into the next. We'd also like to thank our wonderful step-father Fred for the love and support he showed us and our mom throughout the years. They met in 1993 and married on August 31,1996. Mom's beautiful smile lit up the room as she glowed on that very special day. Their love has provided so many precious memories for our family.



Mom, thank you for raising us in your loving and caring arms.

The warmth and tenderness you showed us will never ever be forgotten.

We will forever miss you and love you so much. You are everything to us Mom.



As we try to untangle and go through this overwhelming grief, we know you are by our sides and will continue to guide us. Our journey is profoundly harder without you. The strength and determination you embodied lives within and that will carry us for the rest of our days. You are now our sunsets; we can end our day knowing you are at peace. We are now your sunrises; we will honour your life by living ours.



Until we meet again Mom. We love you.



Thank you very much to the staff at RIH who made it possible for bringing mom home. Also, thank you very much to the wonderful RCAs and Nurses with Home Care who took such beautiful care of our mom. We could never had done it without the support and care of everyone involved.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

