Mary Sicoli
1929 - 2020
It is with great sadness that on August 8, 2020 Mary Sicoli passed away at the age of 90. She was born in Grimaldi, Cosenza, Italy on November 1, 1929 and immigrated to Canada in 1951 with her mother Luisa and sister Aurora to be reunited with her father Fiore, who had immigrated earlier in 1949.

Mary was a member of the CWL for over 40 years and her faith was always an integral part of her life. It was so fitting for her that she lived across the street from OLPH church for more than 50 years. She was a devout parishioner and she took comfort in knowing that Sunday mass was only steps away from her home.

Mary leaves behind her sister Aurora Nigro, one nephew Charlie Nigro, one niece Rose (Frank) Saccomannno, along with their children Maurizio and Antonio Saccomanno. Also her loving cousins Pina (Pietro) Pietramala, John (Connie) Mantello, Rose (Mickey) Ostler, Nella (Dario) Sicoli. Also numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Mary was predeceased by her parents Fiore and Luisa Sicoli, and brother-in-law Tony Nigro.

We would like to thank the staff at Chartwell Renaissance and Pine Grove Care Centre for their professionalism, care and assistance during Mary's stay at these facilities.

She will be sadly missed by all
who knew and loved her and will
forever remain in our hearts

Funeral Mass was held on Tuesday, August 18 2020 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish. Entombment at Evergreen Mausoleum, Kamloops.

Condolences may be expressed at: www.schoeningfuneralservice.com

Published in Kamloops This Week from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schoening Funeral Service
513 Seymour Street
Kamloops, BC V2C2G8
2503741454
