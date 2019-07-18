Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Smith. View Sign Obituary

Mary Smith died on September 22, 2018 at the Gemstone Care Centre in Kamloops. Mary was born on September 17, 1922 in Muldare, Alberta. She married Henry William Smith on October 22, 1939 in Marwayne, Alberta. They moved to Moose Jaw and later to Trenton, Ontario while Henry served in the RCAF from 1942 - 1945. They returned to Moose Jaw where Henry built a house and they started their family of four boys.



Mary was quietly proud of her boys and supported them in their endeavours. She enjoyed the company of friends and her sister Helen as they shared the toils and joys of family life. The family moved to Regina in 1964. Mary enjoyed her work in the catalogue section of Sears so an unexplained adjustment in her real age delayed mandatory retirement. After learning to drive at age 75, she got her Saskatchewan driver's licence. She sold her Ford Tempo and gave up driving when in 2003 she moved to Kamloops to be close to some of the family.



Mary enjoyed sewing, knitting, gardening, word searches, jigsaw puzzles and afternoon tea. She had her own sense of humour. She regularly attended church wherever she lived. Her last church family was St. Paul's Cathedral in Kamloops. Ponderosa Place was her first home in Kamloops. There she found many new friends. The need for more care led to moves to the Renaissance (Chartwell Kamloops), Pine Grove Lodge and the Gemstone.



The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to all the staff who cared for her. We give a special acknowledgement to those who made Mary feel special.



Mary was predeceased by her husband Henry of 61 years, her parents William and Lena Klark, brothers Peter, George, John, Gordon, Nick, Pat and Bill and sister Helen.



She is survived by her sons Ron (Sheila) of Kamloops, Dave (Debbie) of Lake Country, Gary (Arlene) of Calgary and Matt (Vicki) of Caldwell, Idaho, twelve grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren. One of her great-grandsons Colin, celebrated his first birthday on her last birthday.



A Celebration of Mary's Life will be held on at the Regina Funeral Home and Cemetery, 4001 East Victoria Avenue, Regina, SK on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm with interment at 2:30 pm. A reception with sharing of memories to follow.



Regina Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.



Donations in Mary's memory may be made to the Alzheimer Society of British Columbia, 300-828 West Eighth Avenue, Vancouver, BC V5Z 1E2 or to the Canadian National Institute for the Blind, 5055 Joyce Street, Vancouver, BC V5R 6B2.



Family and friends are invited to sign the online obituary and tributes page at www.reginafuneralhome.ca.



