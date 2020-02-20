Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Theresa Demers. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

We are sad to say that Mary, our Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma, Aunt, Cousin, and Friend, left us behind on her journey through life. She is now at peace; God knocked on her door and called her home.

Mary leaves behind a family of five children Lucille (Gary) Brigden, Ray (Annie) Demers, Colette (Tyler Murphy) Demers, Hubert (Marcella) Demers, Leonard Demers (Jessica), daughter-in-law Tracey Demers; twelve grandchildren Leanna, Allen, Charlene, Stacey, Joel, Nicole, Damien, Katelyn, Gabrielle, Dominique, Aidan and Nathan and thirteen great-grandchildren Derek, Connor, Mason, Claire, Amelie, Joren, Harald, Madeleine, Parker, Charlotte, Catherine, Lydia and baby due the day Mom passed. We will all, along with her nieces and friends, miss her dearly. She touched our lives in many special ways.



Mom was predeceased by her husband Raymond Joseph and her son Marc Edward.



To Mom, her faith, sacraments, and prayers, especially the rosary, were very important. Most important though, was her family. We each carry her in our hearts and each have an abundance of memories to cherish. Mom was an avid quilter and made sure we all have a special, hand-made, sewn-with-love, quilt to remember her by.



Please join us to celebrate Mom at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 635 Tranquille Road, Kamloops. Prayers will be recited at 7:00 pm on Friday, February 21, 2020. The Funeral Mass will take place at 10:30 am on Saturday, February 22, 2020, with interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mary's name to the B.C. Lung Association.



