Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Theresa (Foesier) Werner. View Sign Obituary

On March 5, 2020, Mom, Grandma, Gma, lost her courageous fight with cancer. She is now at peace and in the arms of Dad, who was waiting to take her hand on the other side.



Mary Theresa (Foesier) Werner was born June 1, 1935, in Drumheller, AB. The second eldest of 8 children.

She lived a remarkably, unremarkable life and touched all who knew her. She lived for her family and was truly the matriarch. A force to be reckoned with, there was never any doubt. She started out as a farm girl, followed Dad around the world finally settling in their forever home in Heffley Creek. She was very devout in her faith, and was active in the community church, Our Lady of Lourdes.



She is survived by her daughter Sheilah (Bert) van Goor, her granddaughter Jenna (Adam) Munroe, great-grandson Lochlan Munroe, plus extended great-grandchildren Azzlyn and Lexy Munroe, Blaire and Rae van Goor, Rylan and Nolan van Goor, her brothers Gerald and Bernard Foesier, sister Marie Turnbull as well as many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her husband Matt Werner, brothers Al, Patrick, Nellis and Jacque.



Our family is blessed to have the support of our friends and extended family. A very special thank you to the wonderful caring nurses, volunteers and care aids at Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice House, as well as a special thank you to Dr. Kruger and Laurie Campbell who have been with us in this journey from the start.



A Catholic Mass will be held to honour Mom at Our Lady of Lourdes, 573 Tod Mountain Road, Heffley Creek, BC at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 21, 2020.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Theresa Werner to Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice House, 78 Whiteshield Crescent, S., Kamloops, BC. V2E 2S9.



Condolences may be sent to the

family at DrakeCremation On March 5, 2020, Mom, Grandma, Gma, lost her courageous fight with cancer. She is now at peace and in the arms of Dad, who was waiting to take her hand on the other side.Mary Theresa (Foesier) Werner was born June 1, 1935, in Drumheller, AB. The second eldest of 8 children.She lived a remarkably, unremarkable life and touched all who knew her. She lived for her family and was truly the matriarch. A force to be reckoned with, there was never any doubt. She started out as a farm girl, followed Dad around the world finally settling in their forever home in Heffley Creek. She was very devout in her faith, and was active in the community church, Our Lady of Lourdes.She is survived by her daughter Sheilah (Bert) van Goor, her granddaughter Jenna (Adam) Munroe, great-grandson Lochlan Munroe, plus extended great-grandchildren Azzlyn and Lexy Munroe, Blaire and Rae van Goor, Rylan and Nolan van Goor, her brothers Gerald and Bernard Foesier, sister Marie Turnbull as well as many nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her husband Matt Werner, brothers Al, Patrick, Nellis and Jacque.Our family is blessed to have the support of our friends and extended family. A very special thank you to the wonderful caring nurses, volunteers and care aids at Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice House, as well as a special thank you to Dr. Kruger and Laurie Campbell who have been with us in this journey from the start.A Catholic Mass will be held to honour Mom at Our Lady of Lourdes, 573 Tod Mountain Road, Heffley Creek, BC at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 21, 2020.In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Theresa Werner to Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice House, 78 Whiteshield Crescent, S., Kamloops, BC. V2E 2S9.Condolences may be sent to thefamily at DrakeCremation Published in Kamloops This Week from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close