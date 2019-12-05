Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Yadwiga Ripple. View Sign Obituary

April 6, 1936 - November 22, 2019



After a long battle with Alzheimer's, Mary Ripple passed away peacefully in her sleep at Overlander Extended Care on November 22, 2019 at the age of 83.



Her children Janice Cochran (Jim) and Patricia Bugera are profoundly sad and will miss her, along with her four grandchildren Jessica, Ryland, Vladimyr and Oksana, brother Danny Yarmush (Diane), sister-in-law Margarete Niessen (George), brother-in-law Andrew, nephews Dirk, Joseph, Michael, Kurtis and niece Kristyna.



She is predeceased by her parents Helena and Joseph Yarmush, husband Ronald Ripple and infant son Michael.



Mary was born in Montreal, Quebec in 1936.She grew up in Verdun and helped in the family restaurant, where she eventually met the "love of her life" Ron, who often frequented the diner for their smoked meat sandwiches and fresh orange juice. After Mary and Ron were married in 1960, Janice was born in 1961, then Ron was transferred with the railway and they moved their young family to Minneapolis, Minnesota, then to Chicago, Illinois where Patricia was born in 1966. Seattle, Washington was their next home, then finally Kamloops.



Mary's profession and creative outlet was hair dressing. She worked at the Westsyde Beauty Salon and made many friends at work and in the neighbourhood. She was also an amazing seamstress, beautiful singer in the church choir and a fabulous cook.If you were lucky to be invited to Mary's for dinner, you never went hungry! Her Easter and Christmas feasts were most memorable.



The family would like to thank the compassionate staff at Overlander Extended Care and to Dr. Howie who looked after Mary for so many years.



There will be no service at this time.



A celebration of life will be held in the spring.



Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimer's Society of BC would be greatly appreciated.



