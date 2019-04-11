Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MaryLee Shannon. View Sign

On April 7, 2019, the heavens came calling and a new angel was granted her wings.



MaryLee was the first born to Giuseppe and Liliana Posteraro. Family was huge to MaryLee, from the visits with her cousins, to the big Italian dinners with her family. MaryLee was the oldest of three. She always showed great dictatorship and a true leader. She loved everyone and was always trying to help crack a smile. Hard work was instilled to MaryLee at a young age and she took pride in all her jobs. McDonald's during her teenage years, then Beaver Lumber and finally one of the originals at Zellers. She loved to work, meet new people and make many friends along the way. She had many accomplishments in her life, ones to be proud of. For the past seven years, MaryLee had lived at The Hamlets. Even faced with the challenges she made the best of her days. Helping others and working at the tuck stop, she loved to gab and make people smile. She made a numerous amount of friends there, that she called her family also.



MaryLee always said her best accomplishment in life was being a mother. She did everything for her kids from the many sleepless nights to the many trips with her son to the Children's Hospital. Even after her illness she would do whatever it took to see them happy, from watching Three's Company, doing crafts, learning a new videogame or even being the make-up queen for her daughter to practice on. Her kids were her world, her two most precious gifts.



MaryLee leaves behind her children Nickolas and Mackenzie (Shannon), her mother Liliana Posteraro, her sister Melisa (Shaun) Dyck, her brother Michael (Lindsay) Posteraro, her many nephews Thomas, Derian, Elias and Felix and her only niece Milana Posteraro. She also leaves behind many uncles, aunties and cousins both in Canada and Italy. She is predeceased by her father Giuseppe, her Nonno Michele and Giovanni and her Nanna Maria Nina and Milana.



The family would like to thank the staff on 4N RIH for all their kind help, also to The Hamlets for all their help making MaryLee's stay the last few years as happy as it could be. We were truly blessed to have the best nurse to help with her care, even on her stubborn days.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Holy Family Catholic Church, 2797 Sunset Drive, Kamloops. Private family interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Diabetes Association in memory of MaryLee.



