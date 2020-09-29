1/1
Maureen Muriel "Mo" Clarke
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maureen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With sadness we announce the passing of Maureen (Mo) Clarke. She passed away to the sound of bagpipes playing "Amazing Grace." Her daughter Wendy was by her side.

Maureen was born in Shanghai, China and came over with her parents, George and Kay Darters, when she was about two. She was always proud that she could still sing "Jesus Loves Me" in Chinese. She was finally able to fulfill a lifetime dream, when she and her husband Bob travelled to China and found her actual family home.

While going to UBC, Maureen met her future husband Bob and the two were married and started their teaching careers together. Maureen loved working with children and had a special place in her heart for teaching ESL classes. In her spare time she loved to garden, travel, play Bridge, work on her Bluebird Line and spend time with her grandkids and great grandkids.

Maureen was predeceased by her husband Robert Taylor Clarke and her sister Patricia Kalchbrennan.

She is survived by and lovingly remembered by her children: Cameron (Robyn) Clarke and Wendy (Erich Wiebe) Clarke; her grandchildren: Danielle (Jared Myhre) Clarke, Elizabeth Clarke, Andrew Clarke, and Taylor Clarke; her great-grandchildren: Maverick Myhre and Zachary Myhre; and her sister Gillian Mouat.

It is fitting that Maureen passed away in the fall, which was her favourite time of year.

A Celebration of Maureen's life will be held at a later date.

Should friends desire, donations to the Kamloops Diabetic Association would be appreciated in her memory.

Condolences may be expressed at
www.schoeningfuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoening Funeral Service
513 Seymour Street
Kamloops, BC V2C2G8
2503741454
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved