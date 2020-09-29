With sadness we announce the passing of Maureen (Mo) Clarke. She passed away to the sound of bagpipes playing "Amazing Grace." Her daughter Wendy was by her side.Maureen was born in Shanghai, China and came over with her parents, George and Kay Darters, when she was about two. She was always proud that she could still sing "Jesus Loves Me" in Chinese. She was finally able to fulfill a lifetime dream, when she and her husband Bob travelled to China and found her actual family home.While going to UBC, Maureen met her future husband Bob and the two were married and started their teaching careers together. Maureen loved working with children and had a special place in her heart for teaching ESL classes. In her spare time she loved to garden, travel, play Bridge, work on her Bluebird Line and spend time with her grandkids and great grandkids.Maureen was predeceased by her husband Robert Taylor Clarke and her sister Patricia Kalchbrennan.She is survived by and lovingly remembered by her children: Cameron (Robyn) Clarke and Wendy (Erich Wiebe) Clarke; her grandchildren: Danielle (Jared Myhre) Clarke, Elizabeth Clarke, Andrew Clarke, and Taylor Clarke; her great-grandchildren: Maverick Myhre and Zachary Myhre; and her sister Gillian Mouat.It is fitting that Maureen passed away in the fall, which was her favourite time of year.A Celebration of Maureen's life will be held at a later date.Should friends desire, donations to the Kamloops Diabetic Association would be appreciated in her memory.Condolences may be expressed at