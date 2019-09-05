Maurice Joseph Lavoie (1963 - 2019)
Kamloops Funeral Home
285 Fortune Drive
Kamloops , BC
V2B 2H7
(250)-554-2577
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Clinton Memorial Hall
306 Lebourdais Street
Obituary

In Loving Memory of Maurice Joseph Lavoie
1963 - 2019

Maurice was born on May 8, 1963 at Lady Minto Hospital in Ashcroft, BC.

He passed on Sunday, August 11, 2019 in Clinton, BC.

He is survived by his wife Laurel Bangham, mother Rosemarie and step-father Howard, brother Michael, daughter Francine (Harrison), son Colin, previous wife Kelly Lavoie, grandchildren Aden, Mikala, Robbie and George and brothers-in-law William (Kelly) Spoonemore and James Spoonemore.

The Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in the Clinton Memorial Hall, 306 Lebourdais Street. Father Dale Normandeau, Celebrant.

Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577
Published in Kamloops This Week on Sept. 5, 2019
