Mavis Edna Sorensen (née McConnell) was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who dedicated her life to her family and friends.
In honour of her life and spirit, we have established a memorial bench alongside her loving husband Robert Sorensen's memorial tree at Charles Anderson Park. May they continue to bring peace and comfort to all who cross their path.
We would like to extend our welcome to anyone who wants to join us in the dedication of the memorial bench in honour of Mavis at 1:30 pm on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Charles Anderson Park.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Sept. 17, 2019