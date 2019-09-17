Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mavis Edna Sorensen. View Sign Obituary

Mavis Edna Sorensen (née McConnell) was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who dedicated her life to her family and friends.



In honour of her life and spirit, we have established a memorial bench alongside her loving husband Robert Sorensen's memorial tree at Charles Anderson Park. May they continue to bring peace and comfort to all who cross their path.



We would like to extend our welcome to anyone who wants to join us in the dedication of the memorial bench in honour of Mavis at 1:30 pm on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Charles Anderson Park.

