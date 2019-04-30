Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mavis Olm. View Sign Obituary

April 5, 1944 – April 23, 2019



After fighting her battle with Parkinson's for 26 years our beautiful, feisty Mavis Olm has passed.



She will be fondly remembered by everyone who were so fortunate to have been in her life and there were many. Mavis will be dearly missed by her husband Ken, having spent 36 wonderful years together, sons Paul (Jackie), Greg (Iola), step-daughters Kim (Steve), Marni (Harry), grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as her sisters and brothers Orvan, Arlene, Marilyn, Bonnie and Brian.



Mavis moved to Kamloops from Nova Scotia in 1975 and worked for the City of Kamloops, retiring in 1997. Mavis was filled with creativity and always had a "project" on the go, doing paper tole, sewing, painting or building her beautiful gardens at their home or with Ken's patience and help at North Barriere Lake where they had a summer home for many years. With Ken by her side they golfed and loved to travel, Mexico being their favourite place to winter for the last 12 years.



It warms our hearts to know that she was welcomed by her predeceased grandsons David and Jorden.



Mavis, you will be missed so very much by your family and friends.



There will be a Celebration of Life for Mavis on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at Cottonwood Manor, 730 Cottonwood Avenue, Kamloops.



Thank you to the staff at Royal Inland Hospital and a special thank you to Doctor Jennifer Takahashi.



Condolences may be sent to the family at April 5, 1944 – April 23, 2019After fighting her battle with Parkinson's for 26 years our beautiful, feisty Mavis Olm has passed.She will be fondly remembered by everyone who were so fortunate to have been in her life and there were many. Mavis will be dearly missed by her husband Ken, having spent 36 wonderful years together, sons Paul (Jackie), Greg (Iola), step-daughters Kim (Steve), Marni (Harry), grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as her sisters and brothers Orvan, Arlene, Marilyn, Bonnie and Brian.Mavis moved to Kamloops from Nova Scotia in 1975 and worked for the City of Kamloops, retiring in 1997. Mavis was filled with creativity and always had a "project" on the go, doing paper tole, sewing, painting or building her beautiful gardens at their home or with Ken's patience and help at North Barriere Lake where they had a summer home for many years. With Ken by her side they golfed and loved to travel, Mexico being their favourite place to winter for the last 12 years.It warms our hearts to know that she was welcomed by her predeceased grandsons David and Jorden.Mavis, you will be missed so very much by your family and friends.There will be a Celebration of Life for Mavis on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at Cottonwood Manor, 730 Cottonwood Avenue, Kamloops.Thank you to the staff at Royal Inland Hospital and a special thank you to Doctor Jennifer Takahashi.Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com Published in Kamloops This Week on Apr. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close