Maxine Hendy
1921 - 2020
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Maxine on May 12, 2020. Maxine was born February 18, 1921 and she had just celebrated her 99th birthday with family and friends where she had invited everyone to come back for her 100 birthday!

Maxine was predeceased by her first husband Frank Bradford in 1960 and by her second husband Wilf Hendy in 1970. She was also predeceased by her daughter Shirley in 2004, son Frank in 2006 and son-in-law Dan in 2013.

Maxine is survived by her sister Audrey Hohn, her daughter Evelyn Howland, her son Gordon Bradford, and her son-in-law Dave Mason. She is also survived by her grandchildren Frank (Leonora), Shelley (James), Christopher, Brad (Michelle), Donna (Dave), Jason, Sarah (Randy), Joshua, Kenneth (Kylie), Richard (Clarisa) and David Mason JR. Maxine also has fourteen great-grandchildren and in April her first great-great-granddaughter was born. Unfortunately, she did not get to meet her, but she would have loved her as much as she loved all her family.

Maxine was the third child of Ruth and Fred Williams, and when Fred passed her mother married Owen Legg. She was a descendant of Thomas and Ellen Argyle, former Royal Engineer and Race Rocks Lighthouse Keeper. She grew up with seven brothers and sisters: Adele, Gloria, Dorothy, Ruth, Donald, Ken and Audrey. Maxine lived in Vancouver for most of her life, worked and raised her family there. She moved to Kamloops in 2005 to be closer to her family here. She was an original resident at Bedford Manor since 2005 and we would like to thank everyone there for the wonderful care over the years. We have been so blessed to have had her here with us! Throughout the years Maxine has always been there for her family in times of happiness, sickness and sorrow. She has attended many weddings, birthdays and organized family reunions. She has also been there in times of need and for ailing family. Maxine was our family historian and spent many years working on our genealogy. She wrote three books about our family history in story form and made copies for all of us.

We would like to thank the doctors and nurses at RIH for the compassion and care given to Maxine in her final days.

Maxine will be placed to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Burnaby, BC. A family gathering will take place at a future date.

Condolences may be expressed at:
www.schoeningfuneralservice.com

Published in Kamloops This Week from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
