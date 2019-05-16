Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maxine Jensen. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

April 8, 1932 – April 17, 2019



Maxine was born on the family farm in Wadena, Saskatchewan on April 8, 1932.



She married Olaf "Ole" Jensen in July 1950 and the dream of a big family began. Ole and Maxine moved to BC in 1957. They had seven children.



Maxine was predeceased by her husband Ole in 1993 and son Olaf Bradley in 2014.



She is survived by her children Adri Ann (Barry), Terry (Dawn), JoAnn (Bob), Brenda (Bob), Les (Yvette) and Barbara (Rick), daughter-in-law Linda, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



The Memorial Tea to Celebrate Maxine's Life will take place at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 25, 2019 in the Kamloops Funeral Home Tea Room, 285 Fortune Drive, Kamloops, BC.



Memorial donations in Maxine's memory may be made to the charity of your choice.



