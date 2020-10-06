May passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the age of 96 in Kamloops, BC.
May's life (Mom) was devoted to her husband, but always to her children. Her children were her life. Early in life she first lost her husband at age 69. Later her only daughter Linda and her son were killed in an automobile accident. Loyd, her oldest son, lived with her for many years. Murray, her second son, was a school teacher until he retired. May did everything for the boys.
She was the most caring, loving, hardworking Mother you could ever have.
May loved gardening, cooking and sewing. She worked as a custodian at Royal Inland Hospital and later as a volunteer.
She is survived by her sons Loyd Laitinen of Kamloops and Murray Laitinen of Surrey, grandson Tim Cornish, two great-grandsons, and her brothers Harold Babcock of Salmon Arm and Victor Babcock of Kamloops. May was predeceased by her husband Chalmer Laitinen, daughter Linda Marie Cornish and grandson Tony Cornish.
The Memorial Service will take place at 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in the Kamloops Funeral Home, 285 Fortune Drive.
