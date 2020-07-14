It is with great sadness that the Manuel family announces the passing of Melody Manuel on July 6, 2020. She was 53 years old.
Survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Joe Manuel Sr., and their many family members and friends.
Melody was predeceased by her mother Brenda Susan Elk and father Leonard Bone.
Melody was raised in Sioux Valley, Manitoba and in her early years spoke Sioux fluently. Joe and Melody met in Vancouver where she was attending business management classes and married in Kamloops. She enjoyed spending time with family and her adventurous personality took her and Joe exploring different casinos and travelling all across North America such as the Redwood Forest, Reno and the Grand Canyon.
Melody will be lovingly remembered for always being by Joe's side with her gentle smile.
Donations can be e-transferred to Joe Manuel Jr at mrjoeman@hotmail.com
.
Condolences may be sent through the Schoenings Funeral Home at www.schoeningfuneralservice.com