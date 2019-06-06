Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merle Jane Crawford. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

On May 29, 2019, Merle Jane Crawford passed peacefully with family by her side. Merle was born in Glenboro, Manitoba on June 4, 1924.



She is survived by her husband of 71 years Richard Crawford, four daughters and one son: Maureen Demerais (Lou), Cathie Crawford, Allison Fulton (Jim), Alan Crawford and Donna Clee (Jeff). She was proud of her ten grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents and five siblings and is survived by one sister Helen Anderson.



Merle was born and raised in Glenboro, Manitoba and tells many stories of swimming in the river, skating and going by horse and buggy to her aunt's farm for family occasions. She graduated in nursing from Winnipeg General Hospital and was always very proud of being a nurse.



She married Rich in 1948 and spent the early years of their marriage on Langara Island in the Queen Charlotte's where dad was the lighthouse keeper. After leaving the lighthouse, they lived in Victoria and Nanaimo before dad re-enlisted in the Royal Canadian Air Force.



Every two years they moved the family to a new base. However after a five year stint at Mt. Lolo Air Force Base in Kamloops, they knew they would retire in Kamloops. After moving here, Merle once again nursed at Royal Inland Hospital. When she retired from nursing she volunteered with the Breast Cancer Prevention program (teaching women to self exam), working in grief support and early fundraising for hospice and the RIH Thrift Store. She attended St. Paul's Cathedral and enjoyed the monthly Friday discussions. In later years, she could not attend church so Verna Albright and Lindley Roff brought Communion to her once a month which was greatly appreciated.



We are sad to see her go but happy her trials (which she met with grace and good humour) are over.



The family appreciates the care and consideration given to Merle from the nursing staff, care aids and staff of RIH, Ponderosa Lodge and Overlander Extended Care.



There will be a Memorial Service at St. Paul's Cathedral, 360 Nicola Street, Kamloops on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 am. Dean Ken Gray to officiate.



Donations can be made to Royal Inland Hospital Foundation and Kamloops Hospice Association.



