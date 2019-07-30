Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merle P. Michels. View Sign Obituary

Merle P. Michels passed away in his sleep on July 11, 2019 at the age of 91.



He was predeceased by his wife Marjorie in 2016.



He is survived by sons Terry (Gwen), Tom (Marsha), Dan and their families.



Merle worked hard and always provided well for his family and in 1956 he built the family home in Merritt and lived there until moving to Kamloops in 1984.



The family would like to thank the nurses, care aides and Dr. Wynn at Kamloops Seniors Village for their compassionate care over the past eight months and Drake Cremation and Funeral Services.



No service by his request. Merle P. Michels passed away in his sleep on July 11, 2019 at the age of 91.He was predeceased by his wife Marjorie in 2016.He is survived by sons Terry (Gwen), Tom (Marsha), Dan and their families.Merle worked hard and always provided well for his family and in 1956 he built the family home in Merritt and lived there until moving to Kamloops in 1984.The family would like to thank the nurses, care aides and Dr. Wynn at Kamloops Seniors Village for their compassionate care over the past eight months and Drake Cremation and Funeral Services.No service by his request. Published in Kamloops This Week on July 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close