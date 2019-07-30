Merle P. Michels passed away in his sleep on July 11, 2019 at the age of 91.
He was predeceased by his wife Marjorie in 2016.
He is survived by sons Terry (Gwen), Tom (Marsha), Dan and their families.
Merle worked hard and always provided well for his family and in 1956 he built the family home in Merritt and lived there until moving to Kamloops in 1984.
The family would like to thank the nurses, care aides and Dr. Wynn at Kamloops Seniors Village for their compassionate care over the past eight months and Drake Cremation and Funeral Services.
No service by his request.
Published in Kamloops This Week on July 30, 2019