September 23, 1949 – September 28, 2019



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Michael Cain on September 28, 2019 at the age of 70 after a short stay at hospice.



Michael is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years Patricia, his sons Jason (Chris), Jeremy (Michelle), his adopted son Dan, his grandchildren Courtney, Brandon, Logan and his little dog Rosie. Michael is also survived by his sister Dorothy-Ann (Art), brothers Keith (Sharon), Steven (Barb) and many nieces and nephews.



Michael was born in Brantford, Ontario and grew up in Revelstoke, BC where he enjoyed an active and mischievous childhood. After marrying his wife Patricia in 1969, they relocated to Kamloops in 1973. Michael Immediately began working for the city upon his arrival in Kamloops and enjoyed a 30-year career which saw him begin as an equipment operator, and later moving into management with public works.



Michael was an avid reader and always had several books on the go, he was particularly interested in history which he studied throughout his life. He loved to spend time in his back yard working in his garden. He was also a very talented artist who enjoyed drawing and woodwork. Michael always had a great sense of humor, getting particular enjoyment from British comedy and reading his favourite comic strips.



Above everything else, Michael was a dedicated family man, who showed great loyalty and devotion to his wife, children and grandchildren. He had a unique strength which helped to protect and guide the people he loved most, in the end he wished only that he had more time to spend with them.



His family will miss him dearly.



At Michael's request there will be no service.



There will be a gathering at the family home on Sunday, October 6, 2019 between 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, if more information is needed, please contact Jason at (780) 821-0353 or Jeremy at (250) 574-2678.

