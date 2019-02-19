Son, Brother, Husband, Uncle, Father.
It is with profound sadness the Robertson Family announces the passing of Michael on February 5, 2019 at the age of 51 after a sudden and brave battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife Lisa, sons Turner (Michelle) and Colton, mother Joan, father Grant, siblings Richard, Kelly, Lucy and Graham.
He will be missed dearly by a host of other family members and friends as well as his faithful companion Rosko.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the B.C. Cancer Agency or Kamloops Hospice Association.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Feb. 19, 2019