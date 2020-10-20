1/1
Michael Jackman
1946 - 2020
Michael leaves behind his wife Maureen, children Mandy (Bruce) Leighton, Lee (Sarah) Jackman, grandchildren Kaitlin, Chris, James, Cameron and Amber. Also nieces and nephews in England & France. Canine buddy Dixie.

The family immigrated to Canada in 1976 from England.

Trained as an engineer in England, Mick changed careers and became a very successful salesman, (distributor for Old Dutch Foods). His Brit accent and "gift of the gab" made for great sales, and he made many friends along his route.

Mick enjoyed fishing, grouse hunting, darts, target shooting and floor curling. Living at Horsefly Lake he introduced the grandkids to the joys of being in and around the water.

Retiring to Kamloops in 2014 to avoid shovelling endless snow, where he continued to enjoy his hobbies until the end.

Condolences may be sent to the
family at DrakeCremation.com

Published in Kamloops This Week from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
