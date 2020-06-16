On June 4, 2020 at 2:37 pm Michael James Fulton moved on to his next challenge. He did this with the same grace, determination and strength with which he faced the many challenges in his life. Our family feels the deepest of voids already.



Michael was an amazing man. He defined perseverance and resilience. Everyone who knew him invariably commented on how impressed they were with what he had accomplished in the face of the many obstacles placed in his way.



When Michael became paralyzed at the age of 17 he met this challenge with a strength and determination that he would demonstrate throughout his life. He taught himself everything he needed to do to maximize his independence. This drive for independence allowed him to become totally self reliant, to achieve a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology with a minor in psychology at SFU and a Bachelor of Law Degree at UBC. After graduation he started an articling position with Elmer Epp in Kamloops. Elmer mentored him through this phase of his training until he was admitted to the Bar. Later he become a respected lawyer with the firm Cates, Ford, Soll and Epp. The staff of this firm, particularly Candace Cates, became a second family to him. We will never forget the support they provided to Michael through out his career especially in the last two years when his health no longer enabled him to actively practice law.



Michael left us at the time of his own choosing and under his own terms. His final moments were shared with his mother, his sister Erin and I. I watched through a waterfall of tears as he locked eyes with his mother at the end. His eyes reflected no fear, only regret that he needed to leave us and with his love for us. His mother's eyes reflected her grief at losing him, her understanding of his decision and a love for him that will always remain. Their interlocking gaze was a tangible beam binding them together as his soul peacefully passed on. I was so grateful that we had the opportunity to share such a special moment with Michael at the end.



Michael leaves behind his mom and dad (Linda and Jack Fulton), his sister Erin Fulton (Derek Funk) and her three children - Chayse Waddell (Ross), Keaton Dell and Aiden Dell. He is also survived by a large extended family including his aunts and uncles - Jim and Allison Fulton, Vicky Hagan, Sharon and Keith Larson, Tony and Heather Gural; his grandmother Mary Gural; and many cousins, nephews and nieces.



The family would like to extend our sincere thanks to all of the medical staff at RIH, VGH and GF Strong. In particular the staff on the Liver Transplant team, the ICU staff at VGH, his family Physician Dr. T. Smillie and Doctors M. Hansen and T. Schmidt and the nurses in the ICU Unit at RIH.



A special thanks to Dr. Jill Calder who was an amazing advocate for Michael over the years. Their relationship was unique and a wonder to observe. Dr. Calder always said that Michael invariably argued with her about his treatment as his way of trying to make her into an even better doctor!



I am confident that Michael is now entering the gates of heaven demanding to have a chat with whom ever made the decisions about his life!



At Michael's request there will be no service. A gathering of family and his co-workers will be held at a later date.

