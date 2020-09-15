Michael James Kennedy, 70, beloved son, father, brother, cousin and friend, died in Mexico after a courageous battle with Covid 19. He was predeceased by his father Jack Kennedy.



Michael will be greatly missed by so many including his mother Beatrice, and his four children Olivia Chipperfield, Jackie Dewey, Tyler Kennedy and Glenn Kennedy. He will also be greatly missed by his four sisters Nancy Avichouser, Patty Kennedy, Marsha McConkey and Linda Brons. He also leaves behind his wonderful love and companion, mother of their son Glenn, Cecy Padilla and her two boys, Sebastian and Eduardo.



Michael will be missed by many good friends from Kamloops, Vancouver, Montana and Puerto Vallarta. Michael lead a full and adventurous life. He travelled the world but finally found his happy place in Puerto Vallarta.

