Michael James Livedotte
1958 - 2020
The loving family of Michael James Livedotte are devastated to announce his sudden passing on July 24, 2020.

Born June 27, 1958 in Sault Ste. Marie, ON, he eventually made the move to SK in the 80s to start a family. He established many meaningful friendships over the years.

He lived a very active life of body building, archery, camping, fishing and his favourite pastime riding his beloved Harley.

He was a man of God and loved to share the good word.

In 2013 he came to BC where he met new faces and seen new places. He intended to return home to live out his life with his family, but Jesus called him home to his arms where his dearest mother and youngest brother awaited him.

He will be missed beyond measure by his daughter Marissa, sister Joanne, brothers Jerry and Mark, nephews Jon, Matthew, Cruz and Cade, nieces Meagan, Chantel, Precious and Jaylin and his countless friends he made along the way.

A private memorial was held in his honour at Schoening Funeral Home.

Donation would be greatly appreciated to your local Harm Reduction Program.

Published in Kamloops This Week from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
