With sadness the family of Michael Scallon wishes to announce his passing on April 29, 2020 in Penticton, BC.



Mike was born in Quesnel, BC and lived his early years at Big Creek, Notch Hill and later Chase. He attended school at Carlin and Salmon Arm.



He was predeceased by parents Jim and Helen Scallon. He will be missed by his siblings Kevin Scallon, Denis Scallon and Colleen Jones, as well as several nieces and nephews.



Mike had a strong faith, a kind heart, and loved his family. He was interested in sports and current events.



We wish to thank all his caregivers at Haven Hill Care Home in Penticton, where everyone made him feel at home in his final years.



Cremation and ashes will be interned at the Chase Cemetery, Chase, BC at a later date.

