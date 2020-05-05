Michael James Scallon
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With sadness the family of Michael Scallon wishes to announce his passing on April 29, 2020 in Penticton, BC.

Mike was born in Quesnel, BC and lived his early years at Big Creek, Notch Hill and later Chase. He attended school at Carlin and Salmon Arm.

He was predeceased by parents Jim and Helen Scallon. He will be missed by his siblings Kevin Scallon, Denis Scallon and Colleen Jones, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Mike had a strong faith, a kind heart, and loved his family. He was interested in sports and current events.

We wish to thank all his caregivers at Haven Hill Care Home in Penticton, where everyone made him feel at home in his final years.

Cremation and ashes will be interned at the Chase Cemetery, Chase, BC at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved