The family of Michael John Kohlman are heartbroken to announce his sudden passing on Monday, March 23, 2020.



Mike was born on September 15, 1977 in Kamloops, BC. Mike (aka Mr. Hollywood) was a big guy with an even bigger heart. He was always there to lend a hand and his famous big bear hugs.



He started his first real job landscaping at the age of 15, then moved on to heavy construction, oil and gas pipeline, mining, pulpmill and residential construction.



Left to mourn are his son Justis Kohlman, parents Larry and Debi Kohlman, sister Tanya (Garth) Neibrandt, nieces Natiya, Emmy and Payton, grandmother Elsie Burt and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many close, special friends.



He was predeceased by his grandfather Larry Burt, grandparents Ed and Phyllis Kohlman and so many others.



A Celebration of life will be held at a later date when the COVID-19 crisis is over.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mike's memory to The Heart and Stroke Foundation and/or The .



