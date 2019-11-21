Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Lee Milne. View Sign Obituary

Michael Lee Milne died peacefully surrounded by family on November 12, 2019 at Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice in Kamloops.



Lee is survived by his mother Doreen Milne, his siblings Eddie (Margaret) Milne, Dan Milne and Heather Nymeyer (John), as well as many nephews and nieces. He is predeceased by his father Edward Milne who passed away on November 12, 2001.



Lee was born on March 6, 1959 at the Royal Inland Hospital. He attended a one room elementary school in Pritchard, BC from age 6-9. He later graduated from Chase Secondary School in 1977. Lee moved to Olds, Alberta in the early 80s to study agriculture at Olds College. After graduation, Lee moved back home to Pritchard to work and take over the Milne family farm where he settled in and worked at all his life.



Lee was a kind, warm hearted, hard-working, witty, and thoughtful son and brother. His family remembers him as the man with a great beard who would always bring laughter and smiles into a room.



At Lee's request there will be no service.



A very special thank you to all the staff at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice, the Royal Inland Hospital and at the Cancer Clinic who went above and beyond for Lee and his family.



